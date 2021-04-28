Students get offers of up to Rs 2.5 lakh at IIM Tiruchy's summer placements

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: IIM Tiruchy students secured summer internships through campus recruitment with an average stipend of Rs 85,377 in their Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Management or the PGPM course. The highest offer was said to be Rs 2.5 lakh.

As many as 210 students of PGPM and 29 of PGP Human Resource (PGP HR) who took part in the summer placements got recruited into 95 companies. The summer placements are organised by the institute to provide internships to students at industries. Students who have completed the first year of their two-year course take part in this to get hands-on experience with industries.

A statement regarding the summer placement process said that the campus saw participation from their regular recruiters such as Avalon Consulting, Deloitte, Godrej, Saint Gobain, BPCL, TAFE, Yes Bank, NatWest, JP Morgan Chase, Ultratech, Microsoft and also from new recruiters including McKinsey & Co, BNY Mellon, Adobe, Apollo Tyres, Mphasis, TVS Group and Murugappa Group.

The 95 companies who participated in the placements were said to have offered 210 roles across domains including sales, marketing, finance, general management, strategy, consulting and operations as well as 29 roles in HR. While the average stipend was said to be Rs 85,377 with Rs 2.5 lakh as the highest for PGPM students, the numbers were Rs 45,379 and Rs 1 lakh respectively for PGP HR students.

It is of note that 210 of the 230 PGPM students and 29 of 32 students of PGP HR participated in the summer placements -- and they were all placed.

Further, it was said that the top 10 percentile of the PGPM students secured an average stipend of Rs 2.19 lakh and the average for the top 20 percentile was Rs 1.77 lakh. The respective figures for PGP HR were Rs 86,667 and Rs 71,667.

Sirish Kumar Gouda, Placement Chairperson, said, "This successful completion of the summer placements despite several challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament of the resilience, grit and perseverance our students have demonstrated during these tough times. Kudos to them."

The Director of IIM Tiruchy, Pawan Kumar Singh, said, "We would like to express the very best for our promising students and our sincere gratitude to our valued regular recruiters for their unflinching support and faith in IIM Tiruchy and first-time recruiters with whom we hope to establish enduring relationships."