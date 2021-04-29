'My phone number was leaked by BJP': Actor Siddharth alleges he received 'death threats'

By PTI

CHENNAI: Actor Siddharth on Thursday alleged his phone number was leaked by members of Tamil Nadu BJP and he and his family received over 500 abusive calls and 'death threats'.

He said he was given police protection following complaint but would 'give up this privilege.'

"My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs."

"All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying, @narendramodi, @AmitShah," Siddharth tweeted.

The BJP, however, denied the allegation.

Tamil Nadu BJP media wing president ANS Prasad alleged the actor sought 'cheap publicity' by making baseless allegations against his party and top leaders.

In another tweet, the actor thanked police for protection.

"Thank you @tnpoliceoffl for the protection. I am the first person in my entire family's history to be given the same."

"However, I would politely like to give up this privilege so the same officers' time is better used for something else during this pandemic. Thank you again."

Siddharth's fans took to twitter to express solidarity with him and the hashtag #IStandWithSiddharth trended.

The 42-year-old actor debuted in ace filmmaker Shankar's Tamil movie ''Boys (2003) and has starred in many films including Aamir Khan-starrer 'Rang De Basanti'.