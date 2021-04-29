TN extends COVID restrictions till further orders, complete lockdown on vote counting day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the COVID-19 restrictions which had been in force since April 20 till further orders. On May 2 (Sunday) -- the day of vote counting for the Assembly elections -- the state will be locked down completely.

However, there shall be no restrictions on the movement or transport of officials, party functionaries, candidates, agents and food suppliers in connection with the counting of votes for the elections, said the order.

In an order issued on Thursday, the government said the night curfew between 10 pm and 4 am will continue without any relaxations.

Further, the government prohibited movement of all international air passengers except those permitted by the Union Home Ministry.

Fish markets, fish stalls, chicken stalls and other meat stalls shall remain closed on Saturdays, added the order. Religious festivals are allowed with 50 persons if the permission was already granted before April 10. However, the government said no members of the public can be allowed to participate in any religious functions.

Fresh curbs have been imposed on the functioning of retail fruit and vegetable shops in the Koyambedu Market Complex. Similarly, retail outlets in wholesale markets in all the districts will be closed.

Big format shops (showrooms with a size of 3000 square feet and above), shopping complexes and malls shall not be permitted to operate.

Candidates appearing for SSC, UPSC, RRB and TNPSC examinations shall be permitted to travel on production of valid admit card, said the government.