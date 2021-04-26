STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre to supply COVID-19 vaccine for all age groups to states

"Some manufacturers have already announced a higher rate for procurement by state governments. Such a differential price mechanism is inherently unfair," he said in the letter

Published: 26th April 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

A policeman getting vaccinated at Rajarathinam Stadium, in Chennai, on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to procure and supply the entire quantity of vaccine required for inoculating all groups, including those aged 18-45, in the state.

Palaniswami in his letter said that as per the new policy of the Union health ministry, states have been given the responsibility to procure and administer vaccines to people in the age group of 18 to 45. But the prices fixed for procurement of the vaccine by states are higher than the prices fixed for the Centre, which is unfair, he said. It is also iniquitous since the state governments have considerably fewer fiscal resources at their command than the Centre, he added.

ALSO READ: Tight lockdown norms keep residents of Chennai indoors

“Some manufacturers have already announced a higher rate for procurement by state governments. Such a differential price mechanism is inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on states,” mentions the letter.

He has further highlighted that a provision of Rs 35,000 crore has been made in the budget estimates for 2021-22 for the COVID-19 vaccination programme. So, states have a legitimate expectation that the Centre would supply the COVID-19 vaccine phase 3.

“In these circumstances, I request the Government of India to kindly procure and supply the entire required quantity of vaccines. Further, the Government of India could also explore alternative sources of supply of vaccine including possible imports to ensure that the vaccine rollout takes place across the country smoothly and expeditiously in the coming weeks,” said the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami tamil nadu Covid-19 vaccine
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp