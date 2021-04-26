Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre to supply COVID-19 vaccine for all age groups to states

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to procure and supply the entire quantity of vaccine required for inoculating all groups, including those aged 18-45, in the state.

Palaniswami in his letter said that as per the new policy of the Union health ministry, states have been given the responsibility to procure and administer vaccines to people in the age group of 18 to 45. But the prices fixed for procurement of the vaccine by states are higher than the prices fixed for the Centre, which is unfair, he said. It is also iniquitous since the state governments have considerably fewer fiscal resources at their command than the Centre, he added.

“Some manufacturers have already announced a higher rate for procurement by state governments. Such a differential price mechanism is inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on states,” mentions the letter.

He has further highlighted that a provision of Rs 35,000 crore has been made in the budget estimates for 2021-22 for the COVID-19 vaccination programme. So, states have a legitimate expectation that the Centre would supply the COVID-19 vaccine phase 3.

“In these circumstances, I request the Government of India to kindly procure and supply the entire required quantity of vaccines. Further, the Government of India could also explore alternative sources of supply of vaccine including possible imports to ensure that the vaccine rollout takes place across the country smoothly and expeditiously in the coming weeks,” said the letter.