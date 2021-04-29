TN issues orders for 1.5 crore doses of Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday issued orders to procure 1.5 crore doses of vaccines through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). The move comes on a day the State reported a whopping 16,665 fresh cases and 98 deaths, taking the tally to 11,30,167 and the toll to 13,826.

According to an official release, Tamil Nadu is preparing for a vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age from May 1 as per instructions by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The procurement order marks the first phase of the drive. Till Tuesday, 55.15 lakh people had been vaccinated.

The State had earlier announced that it will provide free vaccines at all government institutions and that people have to pay for the same at private facilities. A total of 1,25,004 people were tested on the day, pushing test positivity rate to 13 per cent.

About 43 per cent of the day’s cases were reported from Chennai and surrounding districts. Chennai reported 4,764 cases, while Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 1,219, 443 and 751 cases, respectively. The State currently has 1,10,308 active cases.