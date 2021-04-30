EC moves Madras HC after judge's 'murder' remark goes viral but court refuses to restrain media

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to restrain the media despite the submissions made by the Election Commission of India to not report on oral observations made by the court.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy during the hearing of the suo motu plea refused to concur with the submissions made by Rakesh Dwivedi for the Election Commission of India.

"Media should be instructed not to sensationalize anything, it is a difficult task to conduct elections in these times," Dwivedi submitted.

However, the bench said, "We will leave it at that."

It may be recalled that the Madras High Court had orally remarked on Monday that "EC officers should be booked on murder charges probably" for allegedly turning a blind eye to poll rallies amid the COVID-19 second wave.

"Some people have proceeded to lodge FIRs against election officials terming them as murderers, some protection may be granted," the ECI counsel further stated in his submission.

However, the bench refusing to concur, observed that "Courts are there and such frivolous matters will be dealt with."

The bench also in its hearing suggested the state conduct exclusive drives to encourage people to take the Covid-19 vaccinations. The court also directed all the political parties to follow the Covid-19 protocol on the counting day and should keep away from bursting crackers as part of their victory celebrations.

In its interim orders, the bench said ".. information should be made available on the internet and any other medium so that there is no panic whether in seeking the drug or obtaining supplies of oxygen or finding out the nearest bed."

The counsel for the Central government ASG R Sankaranarayanan submitted that a clear picture of the availability of the vaccines, drugs and doses will be available by May 3.

The bench adjourned the plea to May 5 for further suggestions by the Centre by observing that it will be available during the first fortnight of the vacation to take up the urgent matters pertaining to the case.

