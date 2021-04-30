STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With stocks running low, Tamil Nadu may not begin COVID vaccinations for 18-plus on May 1

Published: 30th April 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

A policeman getting vaccinated at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like many other states, Tamil Nadu too might not begin vaccination for the 18 to 44 age bracket from May 1. The reason is the low stock of COVID-19 vaccines as the Union government is yet to give any information on the supply of vaccine to the state, said TN health secretary J Radhakrishnan on Friday here.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the Unified Command Centre (UCC) at the DMS campus here, Radhakrishnan said, "The state is yet to receive any information from the Centre on things like how much supply it would receive each from the Serum Institute of India, Pune and Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, and when the state would receive the supply if the order is placed."

Chennai corporation commissioner Prakash, when he met the press separately, also said the city is not yet ready to vaccinate this group.

Radhakrishnan said that the state has begun the process to place orders for 1.5 crore doses of vaccine, but the Centre has set a limit for that order too. "We are also doubtful whether this limited order will be received tomorrow (May 1) itself. There is still a question mark on these things. We are in touch with the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech," Radhakrishnan said.

"We can begin the vaccination drive for the 18 to 44 years age group only if we receive the vaccines from these companies. Till today, we have not received any information on when the supply will be received," said the health secretary.

However, the state has made arrangements for vaccination camps and has already said it will offer free vaccines for those in the 18-44 age bracket. The government has listed a set of sectors who will be given priority for these free vaccines.

"Though we have made arrangements for camps and other things, we have stock only for people above 45 years. The state so far received around 68 lakh vaccines in which around 56 to 57 lakh were used. So, the vaccination drive for this age group (above 45) will continue with the remaining stock," Radhakrishnan added. The officer said the shortage of vaccines is not specific to Tamil Nadu as many other states are also facing the same issue.

