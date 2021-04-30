STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zoho restarts community kitchens in Chennai, Tenkasi

People from all walks of life have come forward to help those affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

Published: 30th April 2021 04:34 AM

By Express News Service

TENKASI: People from all walks of life have come forward to help those affected by the second wave of the pandemic. Following suit, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu tweeted that his company has restarted its community kitchen to serve food to the people affected by the virus in Chennai and Tenkasi. 

“A lot of people have been affected by the second wave. We have restarted delivering meals in Chennai (Guduvanchery), Tenkasi and would soon start our services at Gudalur in Theni. “We are also helping other organisations with their food delivery. We take the safety of our food service workers and drivers seriously. Hence, they have been encouraged to get themselves vaccinated and follow safety protocols,” he added.

The Zoho administration said that they distributed 650 meals on Thursday in Tenkasi. “In the beginning, we are planning to distribute food to homeless people in Tenkasi, Courtallam and Ilanchi. We served 1,500 meals a day in the first wave of the pandemic. Our Chennai team is planning to prepare 5,000 meals a day for the needy this time,” said sources. Zoho was also trying to arrange 200 oxygen cylinders at the Government Headquarters Hospital, Tenkasi on the request from the district administration, sources added.

Guv reviews situation 
Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit chaired a review meeting on Thursday on the State government’s initiative in controlling the second wave of the Covid spread and vaccination drive. According to a press release, the Governor appreciated the government, doctors, paramedics, police and frontline workers, while instructing the government to maintain an adequate stock of oxygen and medicines at all hospitals. He also asked the government to arrange camps to vaccinate all above the age of 18. Meanwhile, the government said that 7,000 ex-servicemen will be roped in to combat second wave

