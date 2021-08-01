Around 8,000 transformers to be installed in TN to set right voltage issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji, during the review meeting held at the TANGEDCO headquarters on Saturday, stated that around 8,000 transformers will be replaced across the State to set right low voltage and other power issues.

The meeting was convened to review the development projects to be undertaken in the next five years in all distribution circles of TANGEDCO. During the meeting, the minister said that a total of 6,830 transformers have been procured at the cost of Rs 625 crore after identifying low-voltage transformers in the first phase, during the 10-day maintenance exercise held between June 19 to 28. He instructed the authorities to install 5,705 additional transformers to reduce the load and to install 3,200 additional transformers to upgrade low-voltage transformers.

The minister reviewed the works for laying of underground cables in the seven divisions of Chennai at the cost of Rs 1,238.16 crore and complaints received through the grievance cell number 94987-94987.

The minister also directed that special attention be paid to address the grievances of the public regarding electricity bills. He further added that stern action would be taken against errant officials if they are found neglecting public grievances.

Elaborating on the addressed grievances, the minister said as on date, a total of 1,71, 344 complaints have been received through the consumer call centre and of them, 1,59,186 complaints have been addressed immediately and 12,158 complaints are pending.