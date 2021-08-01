STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Around 8,000 transformers to be installed in TN to set right voltage issues

The meeting was convened to review the development projects to be undertaken in the next five years in all distribution circles of TANGEDCO.

Published: 01st August 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji, during the review meeting held at the TANGEDCO headquarters on Saturday, stated that around 8,000 transformers will be replaced across the State to set right low voltage and other power issues.   

The meeting was convened to review the development projects to be undertaken in the next five years in all distribution circles of TANGEDCO. During the meeting, the minister said that a total of 6,830 transformers have been procured at the cost of Rs 625 crore after identifying low-voltage transformers in the first phase, during the 10-day maintenance exercise held between June 19 to 28. He instructed the authorities to install 5,705 additional transformers to reduce the load and to install 3,200 additional transformers to upgrade low-voltage transformers. 

The minister reviewed the works for laying of underground cables in the seven divisions of Chennai at the cost of Rs 1,238.16 crore and complaints received through the grievance cell number 94987-94987.   

The minister also directed that special attention be paid to address the grievances of the public regarding electricity bills. He further added that stern action would be taken against errant officials if they are found neglecting public grievances.

Elaborating on the addressed grievances, the minister said as on date, a total of 1,71, 344 complaints have been received through the consumer call centre and of them, 1,59,186 complaints have been addressed immediately and 12,158 complaints are pending.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Senthil Balaji TANGEDCO
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp