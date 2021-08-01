From August 5, RT-PCR negative report must for people coming into Tamil Nadu from Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Sunday has mandated people coming into the state from Kerala to carry RT-PCR negative report for Covid-19. The travellers can also produce a fully vaccinated certificate to enter into the State.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the decision was taken by the State as cases in Kerala is increasing.

For the last three days, Tamil Nadu has also seen an increasing trend in the number of Covid cases.

The Health Minister along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the Chennai airport's international and domestic terminals and monitored Covid screening at the airport on Sunday.

Later, speaking to the reporters the Health Minister said, people travelling from Kerala by any means of transport — train, air or by road — must produce negative RT-PCR reports at the border and only those carrying such reports or certificates will be allowed into the State.

This, the minister said, will come into effect from early morning on August 5.

"They can also produce Covid vaccinated certificate and they should have been completed be 14 days since the second dose of the vaccine," the minister said.

Subramanian further added that collectors and health department officials in districts where Covid cases are on the rise were instructed to strictly monitor the preventive and control measures in their respective jurisdictions.