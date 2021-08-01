Mohammed’s all-round play helps Tiruppur triumph

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An all-round display by M Mohammed (33; 4/31) came in handy for iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to beat Lyca Kovai Kings by two runs in a thrilling match of TNPL-5 at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Saturday.

Tiruppur captain M Mohammed bowled a brilliant final over to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Kovai were on course for a victory as they needed just six runs from the final over with four wickets in hand but Mohammed bowled intelligently, conceding just three runs and picking up two wickets to turn the match in his team’s favour. 30-year-old Mohammed ended up picking up four wickets giving away 31 runs.

“I felt like I could absorb the pressure better, so I decided to bowl the final over,” said Mohammed after the match. Youngster B Sai Sudharsan of Kovai once again showed his class by making a polished 51 off 36 balls (3 X4, 2X6). Sudharsan, with this effort, leads the batting charts with 296 runs from five matches.

Brief scores: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 162/7 in 20 ovs (S Dinesh 39, Francis Rokins 38, M Mohammed 33) bt Lyca Kovai Kings 160/8 in 20 ovs (Sai Sudharsan 51, Ganga Sridhar Raju 30, U Mukilesh 26; M Mohammed 4-31).