Farmers urge for more Cauvery water

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Even as the farmers have enthusiastically taken up Kuruvai paddy cultivation with the opening of water from Mettur on June 12, they are now worried about the availability of water for the full season as the State has received only 30.94 TMC of Cauvery water for the months of June and July from Karnataka as against a total of 40.43 TMC mandated by the Supreme Court. This is a short fall at the start of the irrigation year.
