STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

RT-PCR negative report must for those coming from Kerala

Kerala is reporting over 20,000 Covid positive cases daily, while Tamil Nadu is experiencing a rise in positive cases.

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

RT-PCR test is mandatory at airports for those coming or travelling via the UK, Europe, West Asia, South Africa, and Brazil. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those coming from Kerala should have RT-PCR negative report with them. This rule, made in view of the rising Covid cases in Kerala, will come into force from Thursday (August 5). They may also produce fully vaccinated certificates to enter Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. The minister, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, was inspecting the Covid screening at the Chennai Airport on Sunday. 

Kerala is reporting over 20,000 Covid positive cases daily, while Tamil Nadu is experiencing a rise in positive cases. Speaking to media persons after inspecting the airport, the health minister said that people coming from Kerala by road, rail, and air must produce RT-PCR negative reports; those without it would not be allowed to enter the State.

“They can also produce Covid vaccinated certificate, but they should have completed 14 days since the second dose,” the minister added. According to current norms, those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra must spend seven days in home quarantine and monitor their health for another seven days. If they develop symptoms such as fever, cold, and breathlessness, they should report at a health facility. RT-PCR test is mandatory at airports for those coming or travelling via the UK, Europe, West Asia, South Africa, and Brazil.

Subramanian added that collectors and health-department officials in the districts where Covid cases are on the rise have been instructed to strictly monitor preventive and control measures in their jurisdiction.

Case trend in Chennai

In Chennai, cases are rising in five zones — zones VI, VII, IX, X, and XIII. Officials were told to intensity surveillance in these places. Vaccination would also be increased in the districts where the seropositivity rate is less. People should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, the minister added. He also inaugurated an upgraded operation theatre at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 In Tamil Nadu RT-PCR
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp