RT-PCR negative report must for those coming from Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those coming from Kerala should have RT-PCR negative report with them. This rule, made in view of the rising Covid cases in Kerala, will come into force from Thursday (August 5). They may also produce fully vaccinated certificates to enter Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. The minister, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, was inspecting the Covid screening at the Chennai Airport on Sunday.

Kerala is reporting over 20,000 Covid positive cases daily, while Tamil Nadu is experiencing a rise in positive cases. Speaking to media persons after inspecting the airport, the health minister said that people coming from Kerala by road, rail, and air must produce RT-PCR negative reports; those without it would not be allowed to enter the State.

“They can also produce Covid vaccinated certificate, but they should have completed 14 days since the second dose,” the minister added. According to current norms, those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra must spend seven days in home quarantine and monitor their health for another seven days. If they develop symptoms such as fever, cold, and breathlessness, they should report at a health facility. RT-PCR test is mandatory at airports for those coming or travelling via the UK, Europe, West Asia, South Africa, and Brazil.

Subramanian added that collectors and health-department officials in the districts where Covid cases are on the rise have been instructed to strictly monitor preventive and control measures in their jurisdiction.

Case trend in Chennai

​

In Chennai, cases are rising in five zones — zones VI, VII, IX, X, and XIII. Officials were told to intensity surveillance in these places. Vaccination would also be increased in the districts where the seropositivity rate is less. People should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, the minister added. He also inaugurated an upgraded operation theatre at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.