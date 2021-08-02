STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil pooja in temples from this week in TN

Conducting pooja in Tamil in temples has been a long-standing demand of the Dravidian movement.

Published: 02nd August 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Presently, pooja is offered in Sanskrit as well as in Tamil in a few big temples.

Presently, pooja is offered in Sanskrit as well as in Tamil in a few big temples.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu on Sunday said pooja in temples will be performed in Tamil from this week. “The scheme will be launched under the banner of ‘Annai Thamizhil Archanai’ (Pooja in mother Tamil) at Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore from Wednesday or Thursday. Within a month, it will be extended to 46 big temples in the State,” Babu said at a function held in a private school here.

Conducting pooja in Tamil in temples has been a long-standing demand of the Dravidian movement. Presently, pooja is offered in Sanskrit as well as in Tamil in a few big temples. Since coming to power, the DMK has been taking steps to perform pooja in Tamil in all major temples.

“After the 47 big temples, the scheme will be extended to smaller ones in a phased manner,” said Babu. These temples will have a board mentioning that pooja will be performed in Tamil, and will also have the mobile numbers of priests.

To a query on cancelling festivals during the Tamil month of Aadi, the minister said the curb was aimed at containing the spread of Covid 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp