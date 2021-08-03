STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After lull due to Covid, car exports pick up at Chennai, Kamarajar ports

Developed and produced in India, Renault had commenced exports to Nepal earlier this month.

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and managing director, Renault India Operations, and Sunil Paliwal, chairman-cum-managing director, Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL), flagging off the Renault KIGER

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dwindling car exports that followed the pandemic have finally shown signs of a slow pickup at the Chennai and Kamarajar Ports in the State. Kamarajar port, which saw a drop of 50 per cent in volumes last year, is now hoping to consolidate it with two new agreements signed with vehicle makers Isuzu Motors and Daimler.

Port chairman Sunil Paliwal told Express, “They were already using our port. We have offered them volume-based concession and a long term agreement. So this year looks much better compared to the last.” He added that in 2019-2020, the port was able to do good business with vehicle volumes of two lakh, which fell to about half of it last financial year.

“There is an impact of the pandemic this year as well. However, we may be able to cross 1.5 lakh  volumes,” says Paliwal. This comes as Renault India has commenced  exports of its sub-4 metre compact SUV Renault Kiger to South Africa, and the first batch of 760 cars was despatched from the Kamarajar Port on Saturday.

Developed and produced in India, Renault had commenced exports to Nepal earlier this month. The cars are manufactured in the facility located at Oragadam near Chennai. The cars were jointly flagged off by Venkatram Mamillapalle, country chief executive officer and Managing Director, Renault India Operations and Paliwal.

“We  look forward to expanding Kiger’s exports to many international markets soon, including Indonesia, parts of Africa and SAARC region, along with growing our customer base in India,” said Mamillapalle.

Paliwal hopes this will in turn help pick up the trade for Kamarajar Port in 2022-23. We expect to cross the export volume of more than two lakh cars. Even Chennai Port is positive on having more volumes of vehicles exported from there,” he said.

Chennai Port Chairman P Raveendran told Express that compared to the first quarter of last financial year (2020-21), this year’s corresponding quarter has been good. “During the first quarter of last year, we exported 13,500 vehicles only due to the pandemic. This quarter it has jumped by 170 per cent, that is we exported 38,600 vehicles,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
car exports chennai automobile industry COVID 19
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp