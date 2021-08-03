STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai man arrested for posing as police officer; fake gun, ID and vehicle seized

C Vijayan introduced himself as an Assistant Commissioner of Police from Chennai and had tried to intimidate the policemen.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

C Vijayan has reportedly travelled to other states and visited many temples using his fake ID. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: We may all envy seeing important dignitaries, especially uniformed officers, riding in big cars installed with red and blue beacons. The siren sounds would make heads turn and other road users to pave way for such cars.

But a 40-year-old man from Chennai took this simple wish to the next level by masquerading as a police officer and riding in a siren installed car. He landed in trouble when the Pattiveeranpatti police caught him near Batlagundu on Sunday evening.

The seized ID, gun and vehicle 

According to police sources, the man was identified as one C Vijayan of Kolathur in Chennai. Based on a tip-off that an unidentified man was roaming in a siren fixed car in a suspicious manner, Pattiveeranpatti police laid a trap for him at the toll gate near Batlagundu. The car, which had a beacon and a sign saying ‘Police’, was coming towards Dindigul from Theni. When it neared the toll gate, the police team intercepted the car and questioned Vijayan. The latter introduced himself as an Assistant Commissioner of Police from Chennai and had tried to intimidate the policemen, sources said. He was also carrying an ID and a handgun to corroborate his story, they added.

However, the police team took him to the Pattiveeranpatti station for inquiry and also seized the vehicle and the gun. Both the ID and the gun were found to be fake, the police added. They also found that using the fake identity, Vijayan has been allegedly travelling to other States as well. He also visited several temples in Kerala and received special treatment there by posing as a police officer from Tamil Nadu, they further added. Vijayan was produced before Nilakottai judicial magistrate and was remanded to judicial custody on Monday night, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake cop Chennai fake cop Tamil Nadu police Dindigul
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp