STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Good, but not wise to have engineering course in Tamil: Ex-VC Anna University

Moreover, the concept of teaching engineering courses in Tamil is nothing new to the State.

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil, Tamil language

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that engineering courses would be available in five regional languages in 14 engineering colleges, including two in Tamil Nadu. While the prime minister said the initiative would help the marginalised, academicians claim the move would do no good. Moreover, the concept of teaching engineering courses in Tamil is nothing new to the State.

“Almost a decade ago, Anna University started engineering courses in Tamil, but the project was a failure as the courses had hardly any takers. Starting engineering courses in regional medium is a good initiative but not a wise one,” said former vice-chancellor of Anna University E Balagurusamy. Without creating sufficient course materials in Tamil to teach students and ensuring job opportunities for them, the move is not going to yield any results, he added.

“In today’s cut-throat competitive world, it has become difficult for even general engineering graduates to get a job. Then who will provide jobs to Tamil medium engineering graduates? Even if they do get jobs, how will they work in offices where every document is likely to be in English? We are playing with the future of students,” he said. 

P Selvaraj, Secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu, seconded the former V-C. “If a premier government institute struggled to get students for Tamil-medium engineering courses, then it’s quite difficult for private engineering colleges to succeed in it,” said Selvaraj.

Be that as it may, Erode Sengunthar College and Rathinam Technical Campus, the two private engineering colleges  that have received permission from the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to start engineering courses in Tamil, said they received enquires from students for Tamil medium courses, following which they had applied for permission from the council.

“Students from rural belt have been enquiring for Tamil medium engineering courses as it will be easier for them to understand the subject,” said V Venkatachalam, principal of Erode Sengunthar College. The college has received permission from AICTE to start mechanical engineering course in Tamil with 60 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil language NEP engineering course Tamil Nadu Anna University
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp