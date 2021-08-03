Govt orders Thirumoorthy dam water release for irrigation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday ordered the release of water from the Thirumoorthy Dam for irrigation in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. The Dhali canal will carry 700 mcf of water between August 3 and May 31, 2022. The water will irrigate a total area of 2,786 acres in the Udumalaipet region. Besides this, as much as 9,500 mcf of water will be released via the Palaru old ayacut for 135 days starting from August 3 in five phases. This water will irrigate 94,068 acres in both the districts.