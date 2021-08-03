STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa varsity: Madras HC pulls up TN government

The court, however, made it clear that it has to stay the operation of the notification for the admissions if the legislation for the establishment of the university is operational. 

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday asked the State government how the Thiruvalluvar University can admit students from Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts to postgraduate courses without amending or repealing the law passed for the establishment of Dr J Jayalalithaa University. The court raised this question as the three districts come under the jurisdiction of the new university; it has directed the government to file a reply by August 4.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu made the observations while hearing a petition moved by former law minister C Ve Shanmugam, who alleged that the government was neglecting the university in Villupuram, his native district, owing to political reasons.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram, however, submitted that apart from passing a law for the establishment of the university, the previous AIADMK government did not create any infrastructure for the university to function. “Except for the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor and a car driver for him, nothing was allotted for the establishment of the university. Currently, it functions from an old tahsildar office,” the AG said. 

The present government decided to not waste money on the new university as the Annamalai University, spread across 2,000 acres, has become a State university, he added. The court, however, made it clear that it has to stay the operation of the notification for the admissions if the legislation for the establishment of the university is operational. 

Earlier, former advocate-general Vijay Narayan, representing the petitioner, wanted the court to direct the State government to provide necessary funds for the smooth functioning and upkeep of the university.
“Tiruvalluvar University must be restrained from operating postgraduate extension centres in Villupuram in violation of the provisions of the Dr J Jayalalithaa University Act of 2021,” he said.

According to Shanmugam, Dr J Jayalalithaa University was established in Villupuram by bifurcating the Tiruvalluvar University, following a request from him last year in his capacity as the MLA of the constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court J Jayalalithaa University
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp