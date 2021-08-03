Now, 10 more say they were cheated by ‘helicopter brothers’, lodge plaint

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Ten more residents from Kumbakonam on Monday filed a police complaint against ‘helicopter brothers’ M R Ganesh and M R Swaminathan, who have already been booked for cheating a couple of Rs 15 crore.

On Monday, N Parvathi, Subramanian, Bharanitharan, Sivakumar, Prabhu, Venkatraman, Lakshmi, Swaminathan and Ramakrishnan submitted a complaint to the Superintendent of Police.

Parvathi, in her complaint, alleged that she had deposited a sum of Rs 2.25 lakh on January 27, 2020 with Victory Finance run by the brothers, on the assurance of maximum return. However, the company failed to return the deposit, when she asked for it.Venkatraman, another complainant, said he had invested in the company on promise of high interest rate. However, for the last two years, the brothers had not given promised interest and also refused to return the deposit.

It might be noted that Ganesh and Swaminathan, who operated a dairy business, also owned a helicopter with which they ran an aviation company. As they owned a helicopter in Kumbakonam, they were known as ‘helicopter brothers’. The brothers, through Victory Finance Company, had allegedly collected deposits assuring attractive returns, but failed to honour the commitment.

A couple from Kumbakonam recently filed a complaint alleging that the brothers had cheated them out of Rs 15 crore, following which the District Crime Branch registered an FIR on July 21. The following day, the personnel seized 12 cars owned by the brothers. The police have so far arrested five persons, including Ganesh’s wife, and on the lookout for the brothers.