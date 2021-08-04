STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Implement 69% reservation, Madras HC tells Centre

Centre directed to file detailed report explaining why only 27% reservation was ordered and has to be followed
 

Published: 04th August 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that its order last year was clear that the reservation followed by the State concerned (50 per cent in Tamil Nadu) has to be applied for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats surrendered by the States for admission to medical courses, and not 27 per cent provided under the Central Act. The court directed the Central government to file a detailed report explaining why only 27 per cent reservation was ordered and has to be followed.

The court made the observation on a contempt petition filed by the DMK for non-implementation of 69 per cent (50 per cent OBC) reservation in State-contributed seats to the AIQ. Senior counsel P Wilson, arguing for the DMK, pointed out that the issue was settled before the Supreme Court and it had has upheld the findings of the high court that the 1993 Act would apply to the AIQ and therefore submitted that the quantum of reservation of 27 per cent is not acceptable to the DMK, and 50 per cent reservation for OBCs has to be given by the Union government in AIQ to the State-surrendered seats.

Additional Solicitor General R Shankaranarayanan, appearing for the Union government, said the total reservations cannot exceed 50 per cent, and granting 50 per cent reservation to OBCs alone would go against the order of the Supreme Court in the Maratha’s case.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P Adikesavulu, pointed out that the Union government order dated July 29, which allegedly implemented the High Court order on reservation in AIQ, prescribes 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, 15 per cent for SCs, 7.5 per cent for STs and 10 per cent for EWS, the total of which comes to 59.5 per cent, and wondered whether the stand of the Central government is tenable.

The bench told the Central government to comply with the court order of 69 per cent reservation as it was confirmed even by the Supreme Court, and directed it to file a report by August 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Quota
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp