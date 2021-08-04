STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC refuses to redact man's name from judgment in rape case

The man claimed that whoever searches his name on the internet was able to access the said judgment in which he was identified as an accused.

Published: 04th August 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a man who sought direction to redact his name from a judgement, seven years after his acquittal in a rape case, citing social stigma.

The man claimed that whoever searches his name on the internet was able to access the said judgment in which he was identified as an accused. It has a serious impact on his reputation in the society, the man added.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh had prima facie (based on the first impression) opined that the petitioner is entitled to such a relief. However, feeling that certain finer aspects have to be considered failing which may open up floodgates of litigations, the judge had invited opinions from advocate associations and had held a five-hour marathon hearing last week.

However, citing various aspects, including the poor criminal justice system in India and the lack of any statutory backing, the judge decided to dismiss the petition on Tuesday.

The poor criminal justice system
Justice Venkatesh observed that the prevailing criminal justice system in India is far from satisfactory as the Court could acquit an accused based on slipshod investigation, dishonest witnesses and lack of an effective witness protection system. Till the justice system reaches the right standards, the court cannot venture to pass orders for redaction of an accused’s name, the judge held.

The only document that saves the honour
The judge wondered at which level of jurisdiction -trial court stage, appellate stage or revision stage- should the process of redaction be done. At every stage- from the filing of a complaint to facing trial- publications are tarnishing the name of an accused. The only document in the public domain that saves the honour of a person is the order or judgment document of acquittal and erasing the name from it would prove counterproductive to the person concerned, the judge opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court rape case
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp