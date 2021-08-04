STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New law to ban online games with stakes coming soon, says Tamil Nadu Law Minister

The law minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed that a new legislation should be brought in without any delay to ban online gaming since public interest is paramount

Published: 04th August 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

Online games have been gaining popularity rapidly (Representational image)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Madras High Court struck down the state government's amendment to the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930, that banned online gaming with stakes, the state law minister S Reghupathy on Wednesday announced that a new legislation would be enacted soon. He said the new law will have adequate safeguards by listing out appropriate reasons for banning online gaming with stakes.

The law minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed that a new legislation should be brought in without any delay to ban online gaming since public interest is paramount.

The minister said the previous AIADMK government had, on November 21 last, enacted a legislation in haste when the then Leader of Opposition MK Stalin demanded that online gaming including rummy should be banned.

The Madras High Court, in its order on Tuesday, held that the state government had failed to list out sufficient reasons for banning rummy and other online games and held the amendment legislation as invalid. However, the court had clarified that there was no ban on bringing in a new legislation for banning online games.

The law passed by the AIADMK government banned persons from betting in cyberspace using computers or any communication device or resource. People who are found gaming would be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and six months imprisonment. Those who open or keep a common gaming house would be punished with a fine amount of Rs 10,000 and two years imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online gaming Madras HC
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp