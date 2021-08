By Express News Service

COONOOR: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Ooty on Tuesday on a three-day visit, He will take part in an event at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington on August 4.

Kovind was received by the Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Ooty, along with Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and K Ramachandran.

The President and Governor will stay in Raj Bhavan in Ooty till August 5 and leave on August 6. Earlier, the President arrived at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore from Chennai at 10.40 am.