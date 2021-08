By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A partially burnt body of a man aged around 50 was found near a highway in Thozupedu near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district.

Acharapakkam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Chengalpattu Hospital for postmortem. In a separate incident, Rajesh, a 35-year-old taxi driver, was found dead inside his house in Ambattur.