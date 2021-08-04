STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Zygomatic implants for TN man who lost teeth to black fungus

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Senthil Murugan (37), a visually-challenged teacher from Salem, got Covid last year.

Published: 04th August 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be termed a second life, a man who recovered from Covid-19 and lost his teeth and jaw due to black fungus (mucormycosis), resulting in him not being able to eat or speak, got them back after a successful zygomatic implant surgery (jaw replacement). The implant was done by Implantree International Dental Hospital in Chennai.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Senthil Murugan (37), a visually-challenged teacher from Salem, got Covid last year, and after recovering, became a victim of black fungus, which affected his teeth and jaw bones, rendering him unable to eat or speak.

The hospital successfully performed a zygomatic implant surgery to assist him. “Senthil developed severe headaches and pain in the sinus region, and after several test runs at multiple healthcare centres, it was concluded that he was affected by the dreaded black fungus. His reluctance to get early treatment, and high blood sugar level, had already caused irreversible damage,” said Dr Johnson Raja James, senior implantologist, Implantree.

“With most of the jaw bone removed or disintegrated in black fungus patients, the only remaining bone is the zygomatic bone or the cheekbone. Zygomatic implants are long implants that are drilled and placed in the cheekbone. It is probably the only treatment option available now for mucormycosis/cancer patients who have lost their teeth due to loss of the jaw bone,” he added. 

The others on the team that performed the rare and complex surgery were Dr JohnNesan, Dr Sree Lekshmi
Midhun, Dr Afreen, and Dr Aishwarya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black fungus COVID 19 jaw replacement
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp