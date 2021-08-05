STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blanket ban on online games not the key, feel industry insiders

Illegal online gambling games will flourish then, they opine 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Madras High Court struck down the State government’s amendment to the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930, that banned online games with stakes, Law Minister S Reghupathy on Wednesday announced that a new legislation would be enacted soon to ban the games. However, the industry players claim that a ban is not going to address the concerns.

“Instead of imposing a blanket ban on online gambling, including rummy, the government should chalk out stringent policies to regulate the games. A blanket ban will do more harm as it will boost illegal gaming activities in the country,” opine industry experts.

After Telangana banned online rummy in 2017, the State began to report massive illegal online gambling activities (worth over `1,200 crore) by a Chinese firm, says The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) CEO Sameer Barde. “This proves that a ban will do only more harm. Instead, the government should plan regulatory frameworks to safeguard the public interest. We (the companies) would like to partner with the government and help them create the policies,” Barde adds.

Concurring, All India Gaming Federation CEO Roland Landers opines that the government must devise a regulatory framework to provide clarity to the sunrise online gaming industry with a view to encourage investments leading to technological advancements as well as generation of revenue and job opportunities. 

Industry experts add that the online gaming industry in India is worth `4,000 crore and is growing at a fast pace. It has lots of potential and with right support and regulatory clarity, the sector can create jobs for many.

The Telangana precedent
