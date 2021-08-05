Move SC over online games, urges C Ve Shanmugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Law Minister and AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam has urged the State Government to move an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order that declared the law banning online gambling as invalid, and obtain an interim stay. In a statement on Wednesday, he said lives of several youth were being ruined by online betting games. On Tuesday, the Madras High Court had struck down the State Government’s amendment to the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act.

Create another Act: PMK

The PMK on Wednesday urged the State government to create another Act to ban online gambling. Party founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed disappointment over the HC striking down the recent amendment to the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act. “The companies say that the games are skill-based. Even the SC has accepted this on several occasions. But, the fact is that these are games of luck. There is no use filing an appeal in this case with the SC The only solution is creating another Act, without any flaws, to ban these games,” he said.