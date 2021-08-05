Urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu open defecation free: Centre

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs declared that the 666 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Tamil Nadu have achieved 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF) status under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) (SBM-U) programme.

Data released by the ministry, in reply to various parliamentary questions, revealed that of the total 666 ULBs, 404 ULBs have also been certified with ODF + status, while none of the ULB has achieved the ODF ++ status. While the target for construction of Individual House Hold Latrines (IHHL) was fixed to be 4,37,543 units, a total of 5,08,562 units have been constructed in the State. Similarly, Community/Public Toilets (CT/PT) with 92,744 seats have been constructed, while the target was 59,921 seats, the ministry added.

Further, as part of Solid Waste Management, the State has achieved 98 per cent in the door-to-door collection of solid waste, 85 per cent in source segregation and 64 per cent in the processing of the waste. Also, Tamil Nadu’s ranking under Swachh Survekshan has improved from 13 in 2018 to 10 in 2020.

Furnishing the fund allocation details under the said scheme, the ministry said that the SBM-U is nearing completion and the quantum of funds to be allocated to Tamil Nadu in the next three years cannot be anticipated at this stage.

Total fund allocated for Tamil Nadu - Rs 1,200.5 crore

Funds released in

2016-17 - 258.82 crore

2017-18 - 66.05 crore

2018-19 - 374.49 crore

2019-20 - 236.19 crore

2020-21 - 21.08 crore