Case against minister already quashed by Madras HC: Court

CHENNAI: A special court for cases against MPs and MLAs was on Friday informed by the counsel for minister Senthil Balaji that the High Court has quashed the graft case registered against him while he was serving as Transport Minister. The issue pertains to Senthil Balaji, during his tenure as transport minister in the previous AIADMK regime, allegedly receiving crores of rupees on the pretext of obtaining jobs in the department for aspirants.

When the case came up before Judge Alicia on Friday, all the accused, except the minister, were present. The minister’s counsel said the minister has been involved in several department meetings and was unable to be present in court to obtain the charge sheet.

He further said that one among the accused in the case had already approached the High Court since the money had been returned to the petitioners. The High Court had also quashed the proceedings in the case.