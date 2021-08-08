STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Deeply entrenched underground network keeps gutkha sale alive in TN

Though gutkha products are widely available in Tamil Nadu, the State only has a few small-scale manufacturers.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Though gutkha products are widely available in Tamil Nadu, the State only has a few small-scale manufacturers. Most products are brought in from Bengaluru, which has some manufacturing units; and as per the addresses mentioned on the packets, a bulk of the goods is manufactured in North India, police and intelligence officials explain.

The products are transported in vegetable trucks, expensive cars, trains, containers of parcel service providers, and private buses, and enter the State early in the morning, the police say, adding that the distribution points are changed regularly to avoid detection.

Express Photo

The ban has pushed the trade underground, leading to a deeply-entrenched network in the State, explains Dr V Surendran, head of the Psycho Oncology Department and Resource Centre for Tobacco Control, Cancer Institute, Chennai.

Sometimes, the banned products are transported along with other consignments in private wagons attached to trains. “Opening such bundles may result in the Railways having to pay for damages incurred during such inspections. There are such practical difficulties,” he points out, referring to his interactions with Railway officials.

An intelligence official says most of the seizures have taken place in Madhavaram, which has many godowns, and at St Thomas Mount and Koyambedu. An Egmore police officer, who recently seized 575 kg of the banned goods, said delivery agents have also been brought under the police lens.

Official intervention
In 2017, the then Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin and his legislators displayed banned gutkha sachets in the Assembly, highlighting its availability despite the ban. After winning the 2021 elections, the DMK government stepped up the crackdown on the menace. 

Health Minister Ma Subramanian recently set a two-month deadline for Food Safety officials to completely enforce the ban across the State. The officials were told to seal shops with the help of the police and local administrators.

Additional Director and Additional Commissioner of Food Safety Dr KC Seran asserted that it is “possible to enforce the ban absolutely, and it will happen soon”. Between the last week of July and first week of August, the Tamil Nadu police seized gutkha products worth `6.04 crore and arrested 4,049 people across the State. In Chennai alone, 357 people were arrested.

The alleged scam
In July 2017, when reports of a gutkha scam surfaced, the Income Tax department searched the residence of Madhava Rao, owner of MDM brand of gutka, and found a diary mentioning details of bribes allegedly paid to former ministers and former IPS officers to overlook the illegal sale of such products in the State. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Write to dgp@tn.gov.in to report gutkha sale in Tamil Nadu  CPB

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gutkha Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp