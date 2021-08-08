STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expert sheds light on expectations from upcoming TN Budget

S Nallusamy, coordinator of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists Associations, says a steep hike in sectoral allocation,

Published: 08th August 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Nallusamy, coordinator of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists Associations, says a steep hike in sectoral allocation, fixing of prices for all agri produces, and removing irregularities in paddy procurement are some of the key moves that need to find its place in the State’s first exclusive Budget for agriculture.

What are your expectations?
At present, the Budget allocation for agriculture stands at around 2.5 per cent. This is squarely disproportionate to the number of people engaged in agriculture and allied industries. So, it should increase to at least 20 per cent of the Budget size.

In what way can farmers be helped with this Budget?
In ration shops, imported palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia are given at subsidised rates. This situation, even after 75 years of Independence, is pathetic. Instead, the government should supply our own edible oils like coconut oil, gingelly oil and groundnut oil, produced within the State through subsidies. This would be helpful for the farmers as well.

Do you have any suggestions on loans being provided to farmers?
The process should be made simpler. Besides, the prices of agricultural products should be fixed by the government by calculating the cultivation cost and profit for farmers. This can be done only by the Centre. Additionally, all agri-related issues should be handled by the local bodies and the State government can oversee their functioning.

