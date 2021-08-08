STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MK Stalin-led DMK meet deliberates gearing up for rural polls in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A meeting of DMK district secretaries chaired by party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday discussed preparations for polls to rural local bodies in nine districts of Tamil Nadu.

The meeting deliberated on gearing up for polls in the nine districts of Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, party sources said.

In view of the welfare measures being taken up by the party-led regime as part of efforts to fulfill polls promises and considering the popularity the DMK government enjoyed, functionaries should reach out to the people and work to win local polls, sources added.

"Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam," aimed at taking healthcare services to the people's doorsteps and welfare assistance, projects and services to beneficiaries under "Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudalamaichar," (Chief Minister in your constituency) are among the DMK government's initiatives.

The Rs 4,000 COVID-19 cash relief to rice ration card holders were among the initiatives taken up on the same day Stalin took over as Chief Minister on May 7.

District Secretaries, MLAs and MPs from regions in nine districts that would go to rural polls participated in the meet.

Pending delimitation of territorial wards in such regions following reconstitution of districts, rural local body polls were not conducted in nine districts while the same was held in 27 other districts in December 2019.

In view of an order of the Supreme Court in June this year, polls to rural local bodies in these nine districts are expected to be conducted by September 15.

The DMK government had last month indicated that polls to urban local bodies would be held before December 2021 and following polls to rural civic bodies in nine districts.

While the general and farm budgets are scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly on August 13 and 14 respectively, government chief whip Kovi Chezhian in a statement said a meeting of party MLAs would be held here on August 13, by 5 PM at party headquarters.

During the previous AIADMK regime, Chegalpattu was carved out of Kancheepuram and Vellore was trifurcated, resulting in two new districts of Ranipet and Tirupathur.

Kallakurichi and Tenkasi became two new districts, and these were split from Villupuram and Tirunelveli districts respectively.

