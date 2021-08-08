STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin urged to spearhead national fight for OBC rights

Retired judges, activists submit letter with national-level demands

Published: 08th August 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Social Revolution Alliance (SRA) led by retired judges and veteran activists for OBC reservation at the national level, on Saturday thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for his efforts to achieve 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the All India Quota for medical and dental courses. The delegation also called upon Stalin to lead a national-level fight for the rights of OBCs.

The delegation led by SRA Chairman Justice (Retd) Virendra Singh Yadav, and SRA convenor Justice (Retd) V Eshwariah called on the CM at the Secretariat and handed over a letter explaining their national-level demands. The delegation included members from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They said they were here to celebrate Mandal Diwas and pay their respects to former CM M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Their demands included conduct of socio-economic caste census as part of the ongoing census and publishing the details forthwith; conduct of socio-economic educational caste census by State governments too; establishment of a separate OBC Ministry by making a budget allocation in proportion to the population of OBCs, and declaring that EWS reservations would be provided to the poorest people of India (BPL) without any caste discrimination or differentiation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OBC quota Social Revolution Alliance OBC reservation MK Stalin
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp