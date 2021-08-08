Stalin urged to spearhead national fight for OBC rights

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Social Revolution Alliance (SRA) led by retired judges and veteran activists for OBC reservation at the national level, on Saturday thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for his efforts to achieve 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the All India Quota for medical and dental courses. The delegation also called upon Stalin to lead a national-level fight for the rights of OBCs.

The delegation led by SRA Chairman Justice (Retd) Virendra Singh Yadav, and SRA convenor Justice (Retd) V Eshwariah called on the CM at the Secretariat and handed over a letter explaining their national-level demands. The delegation included members from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They said they were here to celebrate Mandal Diwas and pay their respects to former CM M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Their demands included conduct of socio-economic caste census as part of the ongoing census and publishing the details forthwith; conduct of socio-economic educational caste census by State governments too; establishment of a separate OBC Ministry by making a budget allocation in proportion to the population of OBCs, and declaring that EWS reservations would be provided to the poorest people of India (BPL) without any caste discrimination or differentiation.