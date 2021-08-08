Tamil Nadu reports 1,956 Covid cases in last 24 hours, 28 fatalities

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal drop in daily coronavirus cases with 1,956 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 25.75 lakh.

As many as 28 people have succumbed to the virus aggregating to 34,317, the health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries were lower compared to new cases, with 1,807 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, mounting to 25,20,584 leaving 20,407 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu saw a high in the number of fresh infections with 1,997 cases reported on August 5 after witnessing a slight rise in daily cases.

Since then the new infections have been on the decline.

On August 6, the state added 1,985 new cases, while on August 7 it was 1,969.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore topped the new infections among districts with 241 people contracting the contagion, followed by Chennai 187, Erode 185, Chengalpet 105.

Ramanathapuram recorded the least by adding five cases.

A total of 1,60,229 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3.86 crore till date, the bulletin said.

As many as 31 districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 19 districts.

Among the 28 fatalities, four were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.