STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,956 Covid cases in last 24 hours, 28 fatalities

Recoveries were lower compared to new cases, with 1,807 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, mounting to 25,20,584 leaving 20,407 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal drop in daily coronavirus cases with 1,956 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 25.75 lakh.

As many as 28 people have succumbed to the virus aggregating to 34,317, the health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries were lower compared to new cases, with 1,807 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, mounting to 25,20,584 leaving 20,407 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu saw a high in the number of fresh infections with 1,997 cases reported on August 5 after witnessing a slight rise in daily cases.

Since then the new infections have been on the decline.

On August 6, the state added 1,985 new cases, while on August 7 it was 1,969.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore topped the new infections among districts with 241 people contracting the contagion, followed by Chennai 187, Erode 185, Chengalpet 105.

Ramanathapuram recorded the least by adding five cases.

A total of 1,60,229 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3.86 crore till date, the bulletin said.

As many as 31 districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 19 districts.

Among the 28 fatalities, four were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil nadu covid cases coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp