STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur garment exporters in fear of third Covid wave

“Most exporters didn’t expect the second wave so early, and were worried when the lockdown was enforced. Some companies received orders but couldn’t execute them.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The second wave of Covid hit Tiruppur’s garment exporters before they could brace for it. The first wave eroded exports worth Rs 2,500 crore, and we don’t have data from 2021-2022 yet to assess how badly the second wave struck them. But now, they’re living in fear of a third wave.

“Most exporters didn’t expect the second wave so early, and were worried when the lockdown was enforced. Some companies received orders but couldn’t execute them. Many had their orders cancelled. As confusion prevailed, exporters re-negotiated business deals with buyers to tide over the second wave,” Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) chairman A Sakthivel explains.

But in April-May, during the peak of the second wave, Tiruppur’s garment exporters started to feel the heat. The Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) sought financial stimulus measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for garment units under MSMEs. It also sought a moratorium on all loans for at least three months, and additional liquidity support of 20 per cent to revive MSMEs in the ready-made garment sector.

For the first time in the history of the Tiruppur garment industry, exports worth about Rs 2,500 crore were eroded in 2020-21 (see chart), due to the first wave of Covid, as per data from the TEA. Many exporters predict a decline in export growth in 2021-22 too, due to the second wave.

“In early February-March 2021, European markets had reopened, and placed orders for summer wear. But officials at garment units here were shocked by the second wave and the lockdown. Several exporters had only completed half of their orders, so buyers started questioning them,” TEA treasurer P Mohan recalls.

The first wave was different as many buyers and European importers too felt the heat of the pandemic, and were willing to adjust their business deals. But during the second wave, many garment companies were forced to send their goods via air cargo, since ships weren’t available, Mohan adds. “In 2019, the air freight charge was just Rs 80 per kg, but it’s now Rs 280-300. In order to retain their clients, many garment units were forced to take this route, which ruined their profit margin.”

Besides this, there was a shortage of containers. The waiting time to get containers at all ports globally increased, and freight charges increased due to a shipping crisis, a garment exporter points out. “Last year, the freight charge for a large container was $800, but is now over $8,000. Many cargo shipping firms have reduced their services in Asian countries,” the exporter adds.

Making matters worse, several thousand migrant workers at garment units returned to their hometowns (see chart) during the second wave. “Recalling the first wave, they panicked and left. In early May, buyers and European companies started demanding their goods. The workers were asked to return as orders worth several thousand crores were pending. But there were no trains, so garment units had to bring them on flights,” says Kumar Duraisamy, CEO of Eastern Global Clothing, one of the top buyers in Tiruppur.

“One of the top players in the market, Classic Polo Group, brought back more than 400 workers from Bihar and West Bengal. During the second wave, more than 6,000 migrant workers must have been flown from Bihar to Tiruppur,” he adds. However, many labourers from small garment units didn’t return to Tiruppur. The big units offered food and hostel facilities, which helped them retain workers from the North and East, a prominent exporter points out.

However, only a minority of garment units in Tiruppur are big. Most of them have clients from the US and Europe, and in order to retain them, the small units take loans. On the other hand, the bigger units faced bigger losses as they had larger deals. However, they are hopeful about the future, and aim to get more deals before the financial year ends in March 2022, says TEA treasurer P Mohan.

Vaccination mess adds to woes
One of the serious problems amid the lockdown was that migrant workers were unable to get vaccinated in Tiruppur district. At first, they thronged primary health centres, but this made it difficult for the locals to get vaccinated at the earliest.

To combat this, the district administration made it mandatory to produce a voter’s ID card to get vaccinated. This left the migrant workers in a fix as their documents didn’t have their local addresses. Besides, there were allegations that some health officials were diverting vaccines to private garment companies. A contract employee from the health department was suspended for this.

Ajay Kumar (31), a migrant worker from Bihar, who works as a supervisor at a unit on Mangalam Road in Tiruppur, says, “When the lockdown was relaxed, I returned home to celebrate Diwali. Though I returned to Tiruppur, some of my colleagues didn’t, though their employers promised to pay them if they stayed here.”

Abhishek (23) another native from Bihar, adds, “My employer refused to pay me after I returned home during the first wave. A few months ago, I came back to Tiruppur after an employment agency offered me work at another company. But we were shocked to hear another lockdown was beginning. Although my new employer promised to offer us food during the lockdown, many of my friends returned to Bihar.”

Why Covid second wave was worse than the first
During the first wave, many foreign buyers too felt the heat of the pandemic, and were willing to adjust their business deals. But during the second wave, many garment companies were forced to send their goods by air, says TEA treasurer P Mohan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
third Covid wave Tiruppur garment exporter
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp