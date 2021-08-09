STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Black flag demonstration by fishermen in Puducherry against Marine Fisheries Bill

The fishermen alleged that the bill if passed will deprive them of their livelihoods

Published: 09th August 2021

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Protesting against the National Marine Fisheries Bill, fishermen from 18 fishing villages in Puducherry staged a demonstration by hoisting black flags on their boats instead of going to sea for fishing.

The fishermen alleged that the bill if passed will deprive them of their livelihoods and poses a threat to fishing as an occupation.

A Solainagar fishermen said, "The National Marine Fisheries Bill requires fishermen to obtain permission to go to sea for fishing and fish only in certain permitted areas and at a certain distance. Non-compliance with the provisions in the bill will lead to fines and imprisonment. There is nothing in favour of fishermen. We have decided to continue the struggle."

Demonstrators then descended into the sea and began to protest in Solainagar and at Thengaittu harbour. Police calmed them down and brought them back.

The fishing village north of Solai Nagar tied black flags on boats and protested. Women fishermen of the area also abstained from selling fish.

Similarly, boat owners also besieged the fisheries office in the fishing harbour with coconuts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
