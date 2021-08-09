STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigerian man arrested for cheating Dindigul teacher of Rs 4 lakh 

The Dindigul cybercrime police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old Nigerian national on charges of cheating a private school teacher of Rs 4 lakh by promising him a job in Canada.

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

According to police, the complainant, M Venkatachalapathy (45), of Pallapatti in Dindigul, was working as a teacher at a private school in Vellore. Due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, he left Vellore and returned to his native. He got acquainted with the suspect, one Uchenna Christian, through Facebook. Uchenna reportedly promised Venkatachalapathy that he would get him a job in Canada. Citing expenses for making arrangements, including passport, he allegedly demanded about Rs 4 lakh, which Venkatachalapathy paid, the police said.

However, when he started demanding more money, Venkatachalapathy grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the Dindigul cybercrime police in March this year, they added. With the help of Uchenna's social media account, mobile number, and bank transaction details, the police traced his whereabouts and found that he is currently residing at Perundurai in Erode district.

A team of officials arrested him on Saturday and remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday. He would be lodged at Puzhal Prison in Chennai, they added. Whether he has cheated any other person or has any accomplices is yet to be found, they further said.

