STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu health department survey finds over 80 per cent people willing to take Covid vaccine

The Health Department conducted the study as part of its activities to dispel misconceptions about Covid vaccines.

Published: 09th August 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A survey analysing the perception of people towards Covid-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu showed that 80.3 percent of male participants and 81.6 percent of female participants were ready to get vaccinated.

The study was carried out in July by the Directorate of Public Health with the assistance of the postgraduate students (Community Medicine) from the Madras Medical College and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in 95 clusters across the State.

The Health Department conducted the study as part of its efforts to dispel misconceptions about Covid vaccines. 

Of 1,802 unvaccinated participants, 1,079 said they didn't take the vaccines as they did not know where to get them while a whopping 57.6 percent said they didn't take the vaccine due to fears of complications and 48.4 per cent said they were afraid of the injection.

Also, 22.5 percent did not get vaccinated due to long queues and waiting time while 21 percent cited having none for company as the reason.

Meanwhile, 13.3 percent didn't take it as the vaccination centres were far from their workplaces while 9.5 percent cited lack of availability of their choice of vaccines as the reason, the survey found. Of the 1,048 vaccinated participants, only 246 people had taken both the doses.

The team chose the 95 clusters randomly, with each cluster comprising 30 random houses. Vaccine hesitancy was observed in 19.7 per cent and 18.4 per cent of men and women respectively, the study report released to the media by the Health Department found.

Also 82.5 percent of those residing in urban areas and 79.7 percent of the rural area were willing to get vaccinated.

Vaccines hesitancy was present among 17.5 per cent and 20.3 per cent of urban and rural residents respectively. Vaccine acceptance among 18-44 years, 45-60 years, and above 60 years was found to be 83.1 percent, 81.8 percent and 72,4 respectively.

Vaccine hesitancy among those above 60 years of age was 27.6 percent while it was 16.9 percent among those in the 18-44 age group and 18.2 percent in the 45-60 years. Difficulty to register on the CoWIN app was cited as the reason for not getting vaccinated by 22.5 percent of people. Of the vaccinated, 36.1 percent, also said it was difficult to register.

Since the vaccine hesitancy is highest among the 60-plus age group, Dr T S Selvavinagayam, Director of Public Health, said that awareness programmes on vaccines will be conducted.

"We will spread awareness among the 60-plus age group to come forward and get vaccinated. Information, education and communication activities will be conducted. We will also conduct more camps near home for them," Dr Selvavinayagam added.

The health department said that strategies and facilities would be created to counter the barriers and empower everyone to get vaccinated with confidence.

Even as acceptance of the vaccine is high, senior officials in the health department said that they could finally meet the demand as the Centre had stabilised vaccine supply to the State.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, "From the month of June, the supply of vaccines is stable. In fact, the Centre is supplying additional doses seeing our consumption. Only Covaxin is not sufficient."

Dr Selvavinayagam said that the Union government had supplied 12 lakh more doses than the committed supply based on the State's performance. “They might provide even more seeing our performance in the coming months. We also help private hospitals to get their supply from the Centre," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine hesitancy Coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp