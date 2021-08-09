STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth from this Tamil Nadu village spent the pandemic greening their surroundings

The group, which includes school boys, came together under the banner of 'Pasumai Puratchi' (green revolution) to plant saplings by ponds, lakes and temples in their village in Lalgudi taluk.

Published: 09th August 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Proving that in every adversity lies an opportunity are the youngsters of Malvai village in the district. Jumping into action when the Covid-19 lockdown was first imposed in March last, the group has not only gone on to improve the green cover of their village by planting over a 1,000 saplings and tending to them, they have also restored a canal and renovated a government school toilet.

The group, which includes school boys, came together under the banner of 'Pasumai Puratchi' (green revolution) to plant saplings by ponds, lakes and temples in their village in Lalgudi taluk. The saplings planted include neem, banyan, peepal, and jamun. They also planted over 1000 palm seeds on the banks of waterbodies. The saplings have been protected by fencing and are watered daily.

Apart from this, the youth, and their friends working abroad, raised money and provided water and toilet facilities to the Malvai Government Higher Secondary School. They also restored a canal of a Mangulam (pond), a much-needed effort.

Speaking of their initiative, M Muthaiyan, a youngster in the village, said, "We are already suffering from climate change and air pollution as we destroy nature. In such a situation, many trees in our village are being destroyed. Thus, in an effort to restore nature, we plant trees and maintain them by watering them daily with a truck.” Mentioning the many benefits of growing the varieties they had planted, he added that palm trees are drought-resistant and aid in preventing soil erosion.

"We protect the saplings as cattle can damage them. School boys also take care of them daily with interest. School and college holidays came as a good opportunity. Using this we are able to meet the needs of the village," Muthaiyan said.

Another youngster, R Padmanathan said, "We have removed thorny plants and restored Mangulam's canal about 1 km away. The pond was used for drinking water purposes 20 years ago, but now it has been encroached upon. The government should take action to recover it and bring it back for public use."

Mentioning that many of the saplings they planted have grown to a height of over three feet, Padmanathan said that they will continue to work on improving the green cover of the village. Growing more trees will save us and the next generation, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
green revolution Pasumai Puratchi Malvai village
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp