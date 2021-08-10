STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre nod for four new medical colleges in TN to kick off UG courses

The approval comes after the National Medical Commission recently inspected these four colleges.

Published: 10th August 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Health Ministry gave approval for four of 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu to start undergraduate courses from this academic year. The approval comes after the National Medical Commission recently inspected these four colleges.

The four medical colleges in Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur and Dindugal districts will function with intake of 150 students each. Hence, a total 600 MBBS seats will be added this year, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The minister said this while speaking to the reporters on Monday at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. He inspected Covid RT-PCR screening test activity at the station.

The State has also requested the Union government to complete the inspection for the remaining seven medical colleges soon, the minister said.In order to increase the number of medical colleges in the country, the Union government last year gave its nod for the State to start 11 more new medical colleges. 

The Union government had given approval to set up new medical colleges in Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Tirupur, Dindugal, Virudhunagar, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram. Now, it has approved student intake in four of these colleges. The State already has 25 medical colleges. 

Screening travellers

The Health Minister said that Kerala has been reporting over 20,000 Covid cases. Passengers from Kerala coming by air, train or by road are allowed into Tamil Nadu only after stringent screening. In the last four days of making the RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from Kerala, tests have been conducted on 277 passengers at the Central railway station.

From August 5, the State has been allowing people from Kerala only if they have RT-PCR negative report taken 72 hours prior to their journey or vaccine certificate (two doses). Tests are conducted on arriving people if Covid symptoms are suspected and if they don’t have either the report or the certificate.

Chennai No 1 among metros

Chennai stands first among metro cities in the country in vaccination coverage, the minister said. 

‘33.43 lakh people in chennai vaccinated’ 

So far, 23.72 lakh people in Chennai have received their first dose and 8.70 lakh people have received the second. Totally, 33.43 lakh people have been vaccinated in Chennai, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. The State on Sunday had 7.6 lakh doses of vaccine in stock, the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp