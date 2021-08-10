STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC grants bail to TN priest arrested for controversial remarks against PM Modi, Amit Shah

The 64-year-old priest was booked under various sections for his remarks against the Prime Minister and Home Minister and alleged insult to ‘Bharat Mata’ during a meeting at Arumanai on July 18

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Kanniyakumari priest George Ponnaiah who was arrested last month on charges of making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 64-year-old priest was booked under various sections for his remarks against the Prime Minister and Home Minister and alleged insult to ‘Bharat Mata’ during a meeting at Arumanai on July 18. He was arrested later on July 24.

However, Ponnaiah denied the allegations saying that he had merely criticised the government and had even uploaded a video subsequently, expressing his regret over the remarks. He also clarified that he did not insult ‘Bharat Mata’ and that his statement was only a reply to an MLA’s comment who said he does not wear slippers to show his respect to Bharat Mata. Also citing his age and health issues, he requested the court to grant him bail.

When the plea was heard by Justice B Pugalendhi on Tuesday, Ponnaiah’s counsel submitted that the priest is ready to give an undertaking that he would not make such remarks in future and would reside outside Kanniyakumari if he is granted bail.

Taking note of the undertaking and also the poor health of the priest, Justice Pugalendhi granted him bail on condition that the priest should reside in Tiruchy and sign at Thillai Nagar police station regularly.

Meanwhile, Justice G Ilangovan issued a notice to the Arumanai police on the petition filed by Ponnaiah to quash the FIR registered against him. Though Kumaresa Dhas, who is the president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, sought permission to move an intervening application opposing the priest’s plea, the judge said he would decide on the same at the next hearing on September 2.

