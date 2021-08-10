STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man alleges ex-AIADMK minister cheated him of Rs 1.20 crore

Published: 10th August 2021 05:33 AM

Representational image (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man from Coimbatore on Monday lodged a complaint against former AIADMK minister SP Velumani that the latter had cheated him of Rs 1.20 crore promising a government contract.

The complainant R Thiruvengadam alleged that in 2016, Velumani had promised a civil works contract in the complainant’s favour. Thiruvengadam had given Rs 1.20 crore to the former minister and an additional Rs 5 lakh to the minister’s personal assistant Parthiban.

However, when the contract was given to another person, his attempts to get the money back went in vain, Thiruvengadam alleges. Later in June 2021, Velumani had deposited Rs 5 lakh to his bank account. Thiruvengadam also alleged that Velumani’s assistant Vinoth and Parthiban threatened him not to ask for his money again and if he continues, they would murder him and his family. Velumani also threatened to murder his family, said the complainant. Thiruvengadam lodged the complaint at the Chennai city police commissionerate and the police are yet to register a case.

‘Threatened’
