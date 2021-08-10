Tiruchy temples gearing up for Tamil archanai

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following a policy decision by the DMK government, about 100 temples in Tiruchy are gearing up to perform archanai in Tamil. Banners are being placed outside major temples, which mention this and carry contact numbers of the priest who would be doing it.It may be noted that HR&CE Minister PK Seker Babu recently initiated the scheme of allowing devotees to have an option of choosing the language for archanai.The scheme has been launched in all temples which are under the department’s control in the State.

Kalyani, Joint Commissioner of Samayapuram Mariamman Temple and in-charge of the district, said, “About 100 temples, including Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil, Arulmigu Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, Samayapuram and Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple in the district are chosen to have Tamil archanai. We have appointed priests in each temple who are trained with ‘Tamil Potris’ and aaradhanas, whose contact number may be found on the banners. Once relaxations for Covid restriction are announced, devotees will be able to choose the language for archanai.”

Explaining the procedure, Kalyani said that on arrival to the temple, people can contact the mentioned priests and inform them of their wish to do Tamil archanai, which will be specially done for them.Speaking to TNIE, R Narasimha Bhattar, a priest from Ranganathaswamy temple, said, “Tamil archanai was performed about a decade ago. At present, three priests, including myself, have been appointed to perform it. This will be my first time doing archanai in Tamil. All of us are well trained in the ‘Pasurams,’ which are in Tamil. But, for the ‘Sankalpams,’ which we say during the archanai, are new to me. In the next two weeks, I will train myself in the Tamil Sankalpam. This ‘Sankalpam’ or Yedhirparppu consists of the reason for the prayer and details like name, zodiac sign and Gothra of the devotee. Following that, Potri’s will be done in Tamil. Instead of Sanskrit words ‘Namaha and Shri,’ we will use Tamil words like ‘Potri and Thiru’ along with deity names.”

Sharing his experience, Sundar Bhattar, one of the senior priests of the temple, said, “A decade ago, Tamil archanai was introduced in all temples. We were provided a booklet which had Tamil versions of Sankalpam, and Sahasranamam. On devotees request, we were performing Tamil archanai. Now, it has been brought back. We are already using the Tamil verse of Pasurams (from the 4,000 Divya Prabandham composed by 12 Alwars) in the temple. It will not be tough to perform Sankalpam and Ashtothram in Tamil.”