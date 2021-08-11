STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

180 schemes for SC/ST in TN. Will they help change their life?

With the State budget around the corner, stakeholders and community members have put forth various demands, some old and some new

Published: 11th August 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CP Balasubramanyam takes us through the 180 welfare schemes that have been sponsored by the Union and the State governments, individually and jointly, for people belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Tamil Nadu. With the State budget around the corner, stakeholders and community members have put forth various demands, some old and some new

Education

Hold recruitment for SC/ST backlog vacancies and fill overall vacancies to ensure teacher-student ratio is maintained in government schools, colleges and universities

Provide funds for building basic infrastructure (restrooms, water facility, library, labs, etc) at Adi Dravidar welfare schools. Conduct a detailed study for revamping infrastructure

Provide funds for maintaining Adi Dravidar hostels and appointing sanitary workers

Establish Pandit Iyothee Thaasar/Periyar Centres or Chairs for interdisciplinary studies on social transformation. This will ensure clear understanding of social justice and other government welfare schemes

Provide post-matric scholarships to improve Gross Enrolment Ratio. Scholarships should be allocated to match the price index

Release PMS for 2020-21 and arrears for the last three years

Allocate funds to extend mid-day meal plan to poor government college students

Renew doctoral fellowship programme for SC/ST students getting admission in foreign universities

Constitute Centre for Excellence in Social Sciences to encourage academic research and teaching in social sciences

Rejuvenating Adi Dravidar Welfare Dept

State should enact separate legislation for financial allocation for SC/ST development proportionate to the population

Ensure the department designs SC and ST sub plans independently. At present, the department is under the hold of finance department

20 per cent of total allocation must be used to launch new schemes. Every department should ensure that 20 per cent of funds is diverted to new schemes

Spend 2 per cent of GSDP on SC sub-plan and 0.1 per cent on ST sub-plan

Reinstate special component plan, which ensures allocation of budget proportional to the population size and evolve concrete steps for specific programmes

Economic development

Revamp Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing & Development Corporation according to the changing times. Make it self-supporting by taking up housing and housing-plot development schemes by itself. Increase amount of allocation

Provide funds for conducting recruitment for filling backlog SC/ST vacancies in all departments

Implement 4 per cent procurement policy for MSMEs owned by SC/ST people. Formulate a clear plan to encourage entrepreneurship. Legal protection must be available

Panchayats

Reserved seats in panchayats should be allocated Rs 10 lakh every year for carrying out road works. A total of Rs 300 crore is required for the purpose

Tribes

Assistance for tribal people to collect and market minor forest produces

Offer cooperative loans

Devise mechanism for civil society consultations 

Revised list of SCs
Chennai: The State government in June this year had released a revised list of Schedule Castes in the light of the Central law on Devendrakula Velalar coming into force on May 15

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST welfare schemes scheduled caste Scheduled Tribe Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp