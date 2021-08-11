STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appoint Governor nominees: Madurai Kamaraj University gen secy

The convener committee of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) is not full-fledged, as the governor nominee is yet to be selected.

Published: 11th August 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University will hold the final semester exams from September 17-30

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: The convener committee of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) is not full-fledged, as the governor nominee is yet to be selected. Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA) General Secretary K Sadasivam said that it is the duty of the former Vice Chancellor M Krishnan to select the Governor nominees as convener committee members.

“But, he did not fulfil his responsibilities,” he said and urged the government to look into the issue and to take steps to appoint new vice chancellor. 

Former Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the MKU Syndicate, M Krishnan, had convened a syndicate meeting on August 4. During the meeting, the syndicate selected only two members for convener committee - Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department (Convener), D Karthikeyan, and Associate Professor of Department of Computer Science A Meshach Ponraj.

Sources said that the governor nominee will be either HOD of Economics in Madura College, S Theenathayalan, or Editor and Publisher of Dinamalar, R Lakshmipathy. “The delay in selecting the governor nominee for the convener committee is affecting the day to day affairs of the university,” they said. TNIE could not reach Higher Education Department Principal Secretary, D Karthikeyan, for his comment.

