Licensed surveyors to survey temple lands

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a view to fast track the retrieval of temple lands or properties from encroachers, the HR and CE Department has engaged licensed surveyors, approved by the State government, to demarcate temple lands across the State. HR and CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran has directed regional joint commissioners to submit proposals.

The Commissioner said, “It is essential to inspect these properties in a periodical manner and encroachments or modifications, if noticed, should be recorded for necessary legal action. To ensure this, the temple authorities shall have a team of surveyors to inspect the properties periodically and submit reports thereon,” he added. The Commissioner suggested grouping of three to five temples.