Pregnant woman, two others killed in Tamil Nadu after car driven by intoxicated man runs them over

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Three people, including a nine-month pregnant woman, were killed and one person was seriously injured after a car allegedly driven by an inebriated man ran them over near Sirkazhi on Tuesday.run

The driver, Arun (30) of Olayamputhur, reportedly fled after the accident as a furious mob broke the windshield of the car and pushed the vehicle off the road, towards a nearby pond. Arun was arrested by police later in the day.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old C Purushothaman, his nine month pregnant wife Thamizhvani, from Kanniyakudi, and 52-year-old P Thaiyyalnayagi from Udayamapalayam. C Rani (60), also from Udayamapalayam, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.

At least three people, including a fully pregnant woman, were killed after being ran down by an intoxicated car driver near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday afternoon.



The outraged public vandalized & pushed the car into a pond near by.@xpresstn @NewIndianXpress #accident pic.twitter.com/B6m8oaf0fx — Anto Fernando (@AntoWrites) August 10, 2021

According to sources, Purushothaman, a daily wage labourer, and Thamizhvani were returning home on a motorcycle after a checkup at a hospital when Arun, who was driving towards Sirkazhi on the same road, allegedly lost control of the car and hit the couple at high speed. The couple was thrown from the motorcycle and died on the spot, police said.

Police added that Arun, who was inebriated, then mowed down Thaiyyalnayagi and Rani before coming to a sudden stop. At this point, Arun is said to have gotten out of the car, seen the crowd gathering, and fled the scene. Members of the public rushed the two older women to the hospital but Thaiyyalnayagi died on the way.

The crowd reportedly grew angry once they realized the driver had escaped. The car's windshield and windows were broken and the mob pushed the car off the road, towards a pond. They also blocked the road, demanding the driver's arrest.

Police said the crowd prevented health workers from retrieving the bodies of the couple. Finally, senior revenue and police officials arrived and assured the public of immediate action.

Arun was arrested in the evening and admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered in Vaitheeswarankoil Police Station against the accused under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC. Further investigation is underway.