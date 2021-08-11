Puducherry: Reservation of Backward Classes, ST candidates for local body elections to be drawn on August 13

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The reservation of Backward Classes and candidates for local body elections would be drawn by lot in witness of the Political Parties on August 13 in the Office of the State Election Commission, Puducherry, said State Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas.

The State Election Commission, is engaged in the preparatory works related to the conduct of Civic Elections to Local Bodies in the U.T. of Puducherry. After the publication of Final Ward Wise Electoral rolls as per the new delimitation, the statement showing the details of the reservation to be made to SC, SC (Women) and General (Women) would be released shortly.

The reservations table is uploaded in the State Election Commission Website www.sec.py.gov.in. The same is also placed in the O/o. Commissioner of Municipality/Commune Panchayats concerned for public inspection to inspect the same during office hours.