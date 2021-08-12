Admissions now open for six courses in Jayalalithaa University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Government Music and Fine Arts University has opened admissions for six courses.

According to a statement, students can now apply for the academic year 2021-2022 for courses on Bachelor of Visual Arts (Cinematography, Digital Intermediate, Audiography, Direction and Screenplay Writing, Film Editing and Animation and Visual Effects).

Students can apply between August 12 and September 6 by visiting www.tn.gov.in. They also should not visit the university campus for admission, the statement added.